Every youth movement with even a whiff of rebellion has normally attracted some kind of controversy. Generally these are centred around a short-lived, media feeding frenzy but one particular one – headbanging - has been the thorn in the side of heavy metal for decades.

For anyone that gave heavy metal dancefloors a wide birth as they became common place in the 1970s it generally involves vigorously shaking or nodding one's head in time with the music, often to the rhythm of the drums or guitar riffs.

The origin of headbanging is unclear, but it became popular in the 1970s and 1980s as a way for fans to express their enthusiasm and energy for the music they were listening to. Today, headbanging is still a common sight at heavy metal concerts and festivals, and many fans consider it an integral part of the heavy metal experience.

Panic around its supposed ability to cause brain damage became common currency in the 1980s and parents would regularly have nervous breakdowns at the thought of their cherished sons and daughters shaking their head around vigorously for extended periods of time at venue’s like Rebels nightclub on Dixon Lane or the Wapentake Bar which was set under the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Headbanging at Rebels nightclub on Dixon Lane.

This, alarmingly, came at a time heavy metal music was truly exploding with the arrival of big American bands like Motley Crue and Metallica and Sheffield’s very own Def Leppard becoming global icons of the genre. Rock nights were seen as big potential moneyspinners at the time – even the sprawling Roxy threw its hat in the ring with a monthly Monday night dedicated to the genre. Punters would travel from the four corners of the country to be there – all on a school night.

