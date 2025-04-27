Baldwin's Omega was used for events including weddings, charity balls and school promsBaldwin's Omega was used for events including weddings, charity balls and school proms
Sheffield retro: Looking back at Baldwin's Omega - famous for balls, weddings and school proms

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
The Baldwin’s Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe, Sheffield, was something of a city institution.

Charity balls, school proms, birthday bashes, lively nights out, and more, were all held here over the years.

The venue sadly closed in 2018.

Here we take a look back at the many events held there over the years. Do these photos bring back memories for you?

Pictured at Baldwin's Omega restaurant, Sheffield, where Mylnhurst RC School held a celebration ball for their 70th anniversary. Seen, left to right, Val Ross, Charlotte Taylor, Emma Ross, Annabel Mitchell and Eve Worthington, July 3, 2004

1. 70th anniversary

Pictured at Baldwin's Omega restaurant, Sheffield, where Mylnhurst RC School held a celebration ball for their 70th anniversary. Seen, left to right, Val Ross, Charlotte Taylor, Emma Ross, Annabel Mitchell and Eve Worthington, July 3, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

David Baldwin is pictured in the 'loo of the year' at Baldwin's Omega, November 26, 1999

2. Loo of the year

David Baldwin is pictured in the 'loo of the year' at Baldwin's Omega, November 26, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

Pictured at Baldwin's Omega restaurant, where the Sheffield Hatters sports dinner was held. Seen is the team with officials, January 12, 2005

3. Hatters

Pictured at Baldwin's Omega restaurant, where the Sheffield Hatters sports dinner was held. Seen is the team with officials, January 12, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured enjoying the the All Saints School Prom at Baldwin's Omega, from left, John Gilmartin, Matthew Brown, Warren Lunney, Chris Walton, May 7, 2002

4. Prom

Pictured enjoying the the All Saints School Prom at Baldwin's Omega, from left, John Gilmartin, Matthew Brown, Warren Lunney, Chris Walton, May 7, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

