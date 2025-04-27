Charity balls, school proms, birthday bashes, lively nights out, and more, were all held here over the years.
The venue sadly closed in 2018.
Here we take a look back at the many events held there over the years. Do these photos bring back memories for you?
1. 70th anniversary
Pictured at Baldwin's Omega restaurant, Sheffield, where Mylnhurst RC School held a celebration ball for their 70th anniversary. Seen, left to right, Val Ross, Charlotte Taylor, Emma Ross, Annabel Mitchell and Eve Worthington, July 3, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Loo of the year
David Baldwin is pictured in the 'loo of the year' at Baldwin's Omega, November 26, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Hatters
Pictured at Baldwin's Omega restaurant, where the Sheffield Hatters sports dinner was held. Seen is the team with officials, January 12, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Prom
Pictured enjoying the the All Saints School Prom at Baldwin's Omega, from left, John Gilmartin, Matthew Brown, Warren Lunney, Chris Walton, May 7, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.