Sheffield retro: Looking back at Attercliffe - where there used to be a pub on every corner

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:49 BST
These nostalgic black and white images take a look back at the Sheffield suburb of Attercliffe through the years.

Attercliffe has changed enormously from the days when Sheffield’s steel industry was at its peak and there was a pub on every corner.

Here we take a look back at how the area used to look.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

The Excelsior Inn, on Carbrook Street, Attercliffe Common, in 1980. It was closed and demolished in 1993 to make way for road widening

The Excelsior Inn, on Carbrook Street, Attercliffe Common, in 1980. It was closed and demolished in 1993 to make way for road widening Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, Sheffield, in October1960

Shops on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, Sheffield, in October1960 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Carbrook Hall Hotel, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, circa 1905. Charles Harris was the landlord.

The Carbrook Hall Hotel, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, circa 1905. Charles Harris was the landlord. Photo: Vin Malone

Children play in Carletonville Road/Campbell Road, Attercliffe, Sheffield on May 19, 1971

Children play in Carletonville Road/Campbell Road, Attercliffe, Sheffield on May 19, 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

