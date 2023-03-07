Here we are taking a look back at Abbeydale Grange School in the 1990s.
We are taking a look back at some of the activities in the decades before it shut down in 2010.
Can you see yourself or anyone you know amongst our archive photographs?
1. Abbeydale Grange
Abbeydale Grange School, Sheffield, pictured in the 1990s
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Sculpture
Artist Johnny White working with pupils from the Abbeydale Grange School... Didarul Mohammed, Charles Drew, Cara Saccomando, Jo Ashberry, Ruth Robertson and Shajahan Younis, June 1996
Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Sculpture
Pictured at Abbeydale Grange School, Hastings Road, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with the sculpture they produced with artists Jonny White and Amanda Wray. Pupils are: Infan Azad, Rachael Hunt, Dan Atherton, Andrew McCall, Shilphi Begum, and Nurjahan Begum, March 1998
Photo: Waistell
4. Football team
Pictured at Bramall Lane SUFC Ground, where Abbeydale Grange's famed Yll football team are shown the yellow card by referee Glenn Turner before the start of their game with Notre Dame school. May 1998
Photo: Waistell