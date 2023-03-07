News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Looking back at Abbeydale Grange School in the 1990s

Here we are taking a look back at Abbeydale Grange School in the 1990s.

By Jane Salt
1 minute ago

We are taking a look back at some of the activities in the decades before it shut down in 2010.

Can you see yourself or anyone you know amongst our archive photographs?

Abbeydale Grange School, Sheffield, pictured in the 1990s

1. Abbeydale Grange

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Artist Johnny White working with pupils from the Abbeydale Grange School... Didarul Mohammed, Charles Drew, Cara Saccomando, Jo Ashberry, Ruth Robertson and Shajahan Younis, June 1996

2. Sculpture

Photo: Barry Richardson

Pictured at Abbeydale Grange School, Hastings Road, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with the sculpture they produced with artists Jonny White and Amanda Wray. Pupils are: Infan Azad, Rachael Hunt, Dan Atherton, Andrew McCall, Shilphi Begum, and Nurjahan Begum, March 1998

3. Sculpture

Photo: Waistell

Pictured at Bramall Lane SUFC Ground, where Abbeydale Grange's famed Yll football team are shown the yellow card by referee Glenn Turner before the start of their game with Notre Dame school. May 1998

4. Football team

Photo: Waistell

