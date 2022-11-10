News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Incredible old photos show just how much the Steel City has changed over the years

A search of our archives brings you these 18 incredible pictures of Sheffield in days gone by

By Jane Salt
5 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 7:07am

Today we look back at how the streets of Sheffield have changed over the decades. Who can remember the bandstand on The Moor or the days before it was pedestrianised?

Or what about the bakers’ strike of 1977 when huge queues formed in the streets as people lined up for a loaf of bread?

The incredible photos also show how busy the city centre used to be when shops such as British Home Stores attracted the crowds.

Take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

1. The Moor

Buses and cars on The Moor, Sheffield, in May 1976

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Bandstand

Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Fargate

A busy Fargate pictured in July 1974. Do you remember the subway?

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Chapel Walk

A rainy day on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in November 1974

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

