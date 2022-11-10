Today we look back at how the streets of Sheffield have changed over the decades. Who can remember the bandstand on The Moor or the days before it was pedestrianised?

Or what about the bakers’ strike of 1977 when huge queues formed in the streets as people lined up for a loaf of bread?

The incredible photos also show how busy the city centre used to be when shops such as British Home Stores attracted the crowds.

Take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

1. The Moor Buses and cars on The Moor, Sheffield, in May 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2. Bandstand Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Fargate A busy Fargate pictured in July 1974. Do you remember the subway? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Chapel Walk A rainy day on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in November 1974 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales