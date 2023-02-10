News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Hitting the bar noughties style in 18 fun photos, including Sean Bean and cocktail supremo

The noughties might seem like yesterday but Facebook wasn’t even around when the decade began, so it’s probably time to refresh your memory.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

We’ve put together this retro photo gallery to help you do just that, and as these pictures show people certainly knew how to party back then. It was the decade that gave us the iPod, YouTube, Lost and The Office. The smoking ban introduced in 2007 would change pub life forever, while the devastating floods which hit Sheffield that same year will never be forgotten by those caught up in them.

These photos from the archives show people enjoying themselves at pubs and bars across Sheffield during the noughties. They include Sean Bean opening a new bar, a top mixologist showcasing his skills and the Champagne flowing at a fancy addition to the city’s nightlife scene.

1. Cheers!

Party time at the Takapuna Bar on West Street, Sheffield, in 2005. Pictured are Julie Gash (centre) with, from left to right, Michelle Snape, Amy Seller, Emily Whitehead and Frances Walker drinking healthy cocktails

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Wig and Pen

Pictured at the Wig and Pen on Campo Lane in Sheffield city centre in 2005 are Barry Stanmore, Craig Smith, and Malcolm Schooling

Photo: Mike Waistell

3. Ha Ha bar

Lucy Long at Sheffield's Ha Ha bar in 2005

Photo: Stuart Hastings

4. Champagne flowing

Shelley Kirk pours the Champagne at the opening of Macdonalds St Paul's Hotel in Sheffield

Photo: Steve Ellis

