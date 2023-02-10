Sheffield retro: Hitting the bar noughties style in 18 fun photos, including Sean Bean and cocktail supremo
The noughties might seem like yesterday but Facebook wasn’t even around when the decade began, so it’s probably time to refresh your memory.
We’ve put together this retro photo gallery to help you do just that, and as these pictures show people certainly knew how to party back then. It was the decade that gave us the iPod, YouTube, Lost and The Office. The smoking ban introduced in 2007 would change pub life forever, while the devastating floods which hit Sheffield that same year will never be forgotten by those caught up in them.
These photos from the archives show people enjoying themselves at pubs and bars across Sheffield during the noughties. They include Sean Bean opening a new bar, a top mixologist showcasing his skills and the Champagne flowing at a fancy addition to the city’s nightlife scene.