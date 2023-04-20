News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: here are 23 pub landlords you may remember from the 1990s

A generation of customers were served by these good people in the 1990s.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

But who do you remember serving you your first pint or even your last pint in a certain boozer?

Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s?

1. Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s?

Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s? Photo: Barry Richardson

Steward of Ecclesfield WMC Brain Higgins pictured with his wife Doreen in 1996 who retired after 39 years behind the bar

2. Ecclesfield Working Men's Club

Steward of Ecclesfield WMC Brain Higgins pictured with his wife Doreen in 1996 who retired after 39 years behind the bar Photo: JPI Media

Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996

3. The Bankers Draft

Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996 Photo: JPI Media

Landlord Nick Anderson at the Bankers Draft in 1997

4. Bankers Draft

Landlord Nick Anderson at the Bankers Draft in 1997 Photo: barry richardson

Related topics:Sheffield