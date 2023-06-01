We have dug out this collection of pictures to transport you back to the city in 1987. There’s bowlers, a boxer and deck plates for HMS Sheffield. Do these photos bring back some good memories for you?
1. Buses
A busy Sheffield city centre in 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Rag
Rag students puzzle the passing shoppers as they pose in Debenhams window on October 22, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Longest Mural
Children take part in painting the longest mural on the Moor during this week's Children's Festival as part of the Moor the Merrier Week in October 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Centenary walk
The start of the Junior Centenary Star Walk, May 26, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers