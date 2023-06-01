News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Sheffield retro: Here are 11 pictures that perfectly capture city life back in 1987

We have dug out this collection of pictures to transport you back to the city in 1987. There’s bowlers, a boxer and deck plates for HMS Sheffield. Do these photos bring back some good memories for you?
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 5th Feb 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:21 BST

Do they bring back good memories?

A busy Sheffield city centre in 1987

1. Buses

A busy Sheffield city centre in 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Rag students puzzle the passing shoppers as they pose in Debenhams window on October 22, 1987

2. Rag

Rag students puzzle the passing shoppers as they pose in Debenhams window on October 22, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Children take part in painting the longest mural on the Moor during this week's Children's Festival as part of the Moor the Merrier Week in October 1987

3. Longest Mural

Children take part in painting the longest mural on the Moor during this week's Children's Festival as part of the Moor the Merrier Week in October 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The start of the Junior Centenary Star Walk, May 26, 1987

4. Centenary walk

The start of the Junior Centenary Star Walk, May 26, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3