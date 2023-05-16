Here we are taking a look back at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids?
1. Cookery collaboration
Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Fashion traditions
Teacher Rachel Cipriani with children in traditional dress at the multicultural festival at Whiteways Primary School, Sheffield in January 2011 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Book learning
Teacher Mat Sykes teaches a literature lesson at Sheffield Park Academy in February 2010 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Famous old boy
Former Olympian and politician Seb Coe (now Lord Coe) meeting his old teacher David Jackson, right, and headteacher David Bowes on a visit to his old school Tapton in April 2011 Photo: Steve Parkin