Sheffield retro: Here are 11 pictures of some of Sheffield's most inspiring teachers over the years

Were your Sheffield schooldays the best days of your life?

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:45 BST

Here we are taking a look back at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids?

Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010

1. Cookery collaboration

Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010 Photo: Roger Nadal

Teacher Rachel Cipriani with children in traditional dress at the multicultural festival at Whiteways Primary School, Sheffield in January 2011

2. Fashion traditions

Teacher Rachel Cipriani with children in traditional dress at the multicultural festival at Whiteways Primary School, Sheffield in January 2011 Photo: Roger Nadal

Teacher Mat Sykes teaches a literature lesson at Sheffield Park Academy in February 2010

3. Book learning

Teacher Mat Sykes teaches a literature lesson at Sheffield Park Academy in February 2010 Photo: Dennis Lound

Former Olympian and politician Seb Coe (now Lord Coe) meeting his old teacher David Jackson, right, and headteacher David Bowes on a visit to his old school Tapton in April 2011

4. Famous old boy

Former Olympian and politician Seb Coe (now Lord Coe) meeting his old teacher David Jackson, right, and headteacher David Bowes on a visit to his old school Tapton in April 2011 Photo: Steve Parkin

