Sheffield retro: Fascinating pictures show how the very different way Sheffield lived and worked in the 1950s

By Jane Salt
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:34 BST
Sheffield was a very different place in the 1950s

And these fascinating photographs from our archive show just how life has changed for the people of Sheffield since those days.

Street scenes, school days, workers and shops are all featured in our Retro gallery

A view of Pond Street bus station, Sheffield, in the 1950s, showing evidence of the building work on the banking to the right

1. Bus station

A view of Pond Street bus station, Sheffield, in the 1950s, showing evidence of the building work on the banking to the right Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
An employee at a factory in Sheffield finishes the prongs of a fork (already roughly cut by machinery) by grinding them on a thin wheel on September 26, 1955. (Photo by L Blandford/Getty Images)

2. Fork grinding

An employee at a factory in Sheffield finishes the prongs of a fork (already roughly cut by machinery) by grinding them on a thin wheel on September 26, 1955. (Photo by L Blandford/Getty Images) Photo: L. Blandford

Photo Sales
Miss Cantrell's class at Nether Green School, Sheffield, in 1950

3. School days

Miss Cantrell's class at Nether Green School, Sheffield, in 1950 Photo: Alan Smith

Photo Sales
Christmas parcels being sorted at Sheffield GPO in November 1952

4. Postmen

Christmas parcels being sorted at Sheffield GPO in November 1952 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice