And these fascinating photographs from our archive show just how life has changed for the people of Sheffield since those days.
Street scenes, school days, workers and shops are all featured in our Retro gallery
1. Bus station
A view of Pond Street bus station, Sheffield, in the 1950s, showing evidence of the building work on the banking to the right Photo: Submitted
2. Fork grinding
An employee at a factory in Sheffield finishes the prongs of a fork (already roughly cut by machinery) by grinding them on a thin wheel on September 26, 1955. (Photo by L Blandford/Getty Images) Photo: L. Blandford
3. School days
Miss Cantrell's class at Nether Green School, Sheffield, in 1950 Photo: Alan Smith
4. Postmen
Christmas parcels being sorted at Sheffield GPO in November 1952 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.