News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
13 minutes ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
31 minutes ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
59 minutes ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
16 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Sheffield retro: Fascinating black and white photos show how Haymarket has changed

Take a trip back in time with these old pictures of the Haymarket area of Sheffield.

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

These 10 retro pictures from The Star’s archive give a fascinating view of a Haymarket from the past. They include photos of Norfolk Market Hall and some of the shops which have closed over the years. Also pictured are shoppers getting to grips with the then novel idea of self-service at a store in the area.

Haymarket - where hay was once bought and sold - is one of Sheffield's oldest thoroughfares. In the Fifties, when this picture was taken, it was dominated by Davy's food store, with "The Old No 12" restaurant next door, and beyond it, Davy's Mikado Cafe. Before the war, the Mikado offered an old-style Yorkshire tea, complete with ham or bacon and egg, for 1s 6d. Further along Haymarket can be seen the old Brunswick pub.

1. In the Fifties

Haymarket - where hay was once bought and sold - is one of Sheffield's oldest thoroughfares. In the Fifties, when this picture was taken, it was dominated by Davy's food store, with "The Old No 12" restaurant next door, and beyond it, Davy's Mikado Cafe. Before the war, the Mikado offered an old-style Yorkshire tea, complete with ham or bacon and egg, for 1s 6d. Further along Haymarket can be seen the old Brunswick pub. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, opened on Christmas Eve 1851 and closed in 1959, was built on the site of the famous old Tontine Inn (1785-1849). From right to left the shops are G.E. Inman, pastry cooks, Tyler's, bootmakers, Bunneys (Hosiery) Ltd., drapers, and the popular tobacconists, Tyler and Co. on the corner with Exchange Street.

2. Bunneys

The Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, opened on Christmas Eve 1851 and closed in 1959, was built on the site of the famous old Tontine Inn (1785-1849). From right to left the shops are G.E. Inman, pastry cooks, Tyler's, bootmakers, Bunneys (Hosiery) Ltd., drapers, and the popular tobacconists, Tyler and Co. on the corner with Exchange Street. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, Sheffield, opened in 1851 and closed in 1959

3. Market Hall

Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, Sheffield, opened in 1851 and closed in 1959 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
An interior view of the Sheffield Norfolk Market Hall (1851-1959)

4. Interior

An interior view of the Sheffield Norfolk Market Hall (1851-1959) Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield