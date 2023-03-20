1 . In the Fifties

Haymarket - where hay was once bought and sold - is one of Sheffield's oldest thoroughfares. In the Fifties, when this picture was taken, it was dominated by Davy's food store, with "The Old No 12" restaurant next door, and beyond it, Davy's Mikado Cafe. Before the war, the Mikado offered an old-style Yorkshire tea, complete with ham or bacon and egg, for 1s 6d. Further along Haymarket can be seen the old Brunswick pub. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers