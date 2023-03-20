Take a trip back in time with these old pictures of the Haymarket area of Sheffield.
These 10 retro pictures from The Star’s archive give a fascinating view of a Haymarket from the past. They include photos of Norfolk Market Hall and some of the shops which have closed over the years. Also pictured are shoppers getting to grips with the then novel idea of self-service at a store in the area.
1. In the Fifties
Haymarket - where hay was once bought and sold - is one of Sheffield's oldest thoroughfares. In the Fifties, when this picture was taken, it was dominated by Davy's food store, with "The Old No 12" restaurant next door, and beyond it, Davy's Mikado Cafe. Before the war, the Mikado offered an old-style Yorkshire tea, complete with ham or bacon and egg, for 1s 6d. Further along Haymarket can be seen the old Brunswick pub. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Bunneys
The Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, opened on Christmas Eve 1851 and closed in 1959, was built on the site of the famous old Tontine Inn (1785-1849). From right to left the shops are G.E. Inman, pastry cooks, Tyler's, bootmakers, Bunneys (Hosiery) Ltd., drapers, and the popular tobacconists, Tyler and Co. on the corner with Exchange Street. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Market Hall
Norfolk Market Hall, Haymarket, Sheffield, opened in 1851 and closed in 1959 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Interior
An interior view of the Sheffield Norfolk Market Hall (1851-1959) Photo: Sheffield Newspapers