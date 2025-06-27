Pictured at the Octagon Centre Sheffield, where the Myers Grove school Y11 leaving prom was held on June 30, 2004placeholder image
Pictured at the Octagon Centre Sheffield, where the Myers Grove school Y11 leaving prom was held on June 30, 2004

Sheffield retro: Blast from the past photos of Sheffield school proms sure to bring back memories

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
A search of our archives brings you these fantastic photos looking back at school proms in Sheffield in the 2000s.

The schools featured are Myers Grove, Chaucer, High Storrs, Sheffield High School, Notre Dame, Wisewood School, Silverdale, King Edward VII, Tapton, Hinde House, Dronfield and Southey Green Primary School.

Take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Enjoying the Chaucer School prom are Cheryl Mawhood, Charlene Martin, Donna Iggo, Lucy Middleton, Heather Young and Christina South on May 14, 2003

1. Chaucer

Enjoying the Chaucer School prom are Cheryl Mawhood, Charlene Martin, Donna Iggo, Lucy Middleton, Heather Young and Christina South on May 14, 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Sara Jaffari, Lilly Oldham, Cathy Holden, Shona Marshall, Lauren Hood, Hannah Hunter and Katie Jones pictured at the King Ecgbert School prom on June 29, 2005

2. King Ecgbert

Sara Jaffari, Lilly Oldham, Cathy Holden, Shona Marshall, Lauren Hood, Hannah Hunter and Katie Jones pictured at the King Ecgbert School prom on June 29, 2005 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Kim Fogg, Sophie Hill, Alex Adams and Amy Wormold at the High Storrs School prom on July 4, 2000

3. High Storrs

Kim Fogg, Sophie Hill, Alex Adams and Amy Wormold at the High Storrs School prom on July 4, 2000 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
All dressed up for the Sheffield High School prom at Baldwin's Omega are, left to right, Nina Jiang, Gabrielle Thambirajah, Alexandra Holland and Sarah Bruce on May 24, 2005

4. High School

All dressed up for the Sheffield High School prom at Baldwin's Omega are, left to right, Nina Jiang, Gabrielle Thambirajah, Alexandra Holland and Sarah Bruce on May 24, 2005 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice