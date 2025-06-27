The schools featured are Myers Grove, Chaucer, High Storrs, Sheffield High School, Notre Dame, Wisewood School, Silverdale, King Edward VII, Tapton, Hinde House, Dronfield and Southey Green Primary School.
Take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Chaucer
Enjoying the Chaucer School prom are Cheryl Mawhood, Charlene Martin, Donna Iggo, Lucy Middleton, Heather Young and Christina South on May 14, 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins
2. King Ecgbert
Sara Jaffari, Lilly Oldham, Cathy Holden, Shona Marshall, Lauren Hood, Hannah Hunter and Katie Jones pictured at the King Ecgbert School prom on June 29, 2005 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. High Storrs
Kim Fogg, Sophie Hill, Alex Adams and Amy Wormold at the High Storrs School prom on July 4, 2000 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. High School
All dressed up for the Sheffield High School prom at Baldwin's Omega are, left to right, Nina Jiang, Gabrielle Thambirajah, Alexandra Holland and Sarah Bruce on May 24, 2005 Photo: Steve Ellis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.