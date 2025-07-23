Sheffield retro: Blast from the past photos looking back at schooldays in the year 2000

Prize winners and sports teams are among the pictures which feature in our retro gallery to take you on a trip down memory lane.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Celebration
Sally Howard-Saunders (left), Kirsty Hunt and Rosie Ransom at Rivelin Primary School. To celebrate the schools's 100th anniversary the pupils dressed up in Victorian costume prior to a trip to Scarborough on October 3, 2000 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
2. Sports awards
Former jockey Bob Champion (left) pictured admiring some of the prizes at the City School sports awarda night with pupils Natalie Brooks, Lauren Hoyland, Matthew Blackburn and Richard Elliott. Looking on are head teacher Julie Warne (rear centre) Mr Jim Gale, director of the Northern Racing College and Mr Steve Roberts, head of PE at the City School, on July 6, 2000 Photo: Barry Richardson (Staff)
3. Special award
Pictured at Greengate Primary School, High Green, Sheffield, where pupil Daniel Booth (8) is seen receiving a special award from Steve Adams from Sheffield Wednesday's Football in the Community scheme, on July 4, 2000 Photo: M.Waistell
4. Penistone Grammar
Penistone Grammar School sixth formers pictured with the bird boxes they have made, Edward Riby, Michael Cutts, Richard White, Andrew Totty, Matthew Pointon, Paul Broughton, Ben Howarth, Sam Brook, Robert Pooley and Mr Michael Egan their business adviser, On February 1, 2000 Photo: Barry Richardson (staff)
