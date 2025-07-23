Sheffield retro: Blast from the past photos looking back at schooldays in the year 2000

2 . Sports awards

Former jockey Bob Champion (left) pictured admiring some of the prizes at the City School sports awarda night with pupils Natalie Brooks, Lauren Hoyland, Matthew Blackburn and Richard Elliott. Looking on are head teacher Julie Warne (rear centre) Mr Jim Gale, director of the Northern Racing College and Mr Steve Roberts, head of PE at the City School, on July 6, 2000 Photo: Barry Richardson (Staff)