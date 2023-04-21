News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Black and white photos capturing life in city 50 years ago including explosion and bomb scare

It is hard to believe that these and white photos were captured in Sheffield 50 years ago.

By Jane Salt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:01 BST

A search of our archives brings you these fascinating pictures showing a snapshot in time – and how the Steel City has changed over the years.

Some readers will remember Sheffield five decades ago, for others our photo gallery provides a fascinating insight into what life was like in the city back then.

Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield - October 1973

1. Explosion

Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield - October 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The shops on Fargate in 1973

2. Fargate

The shops on Fargate in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Customers queue for fabric on sale in Sheffield's Sheaf Market in 1973

3. Sheaf Market

Customers queue for fabric on sale in Sheffield's Sheaf Market in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Protesting hospital workers march up the Wicker for a rally at the City Hall, Sheffield - March 23, 1973

4. Protest

Protesting hospital workers march up the Wicker for a rally at the City Hall, Sheffield - March 23, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Related topics:Sheffield