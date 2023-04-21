Sheffield retro: Black and white photos capturing life in city 50 years ago including explosion and bomb scare
It is hard to believe that these and white photos were captured in Sheffield 50 years ago.
By Jane Salt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:01 BST
A search of our archives brings you these fascinating pictures showing a snapshot in time – and how the Steel City has changed over the years.
Some readers will remember Sheffield five decades ago, for others our photo gallery provides a fascinating insight into what life was like in the city back then.
Page 1 of 5