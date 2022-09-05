So as the school gates start to fill up again with families on the morning run we decided to pull together a collection of pictures taken at schools across the city 20 years ago.
Do you recognise anyone in this gallery of images dating back to 2002.
1. Nook Lane Primary
Nook Lane Primary School heateacher Gina Hodges read to pupils in the School's new outdoor story telling quadrangle with wooden scupture by artist Jason Thomson. Left to right, Helena Hodgson, 7, Jenna Hodgson, 9, Margaret Cook, 8 and Robert Cook, aged 9.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Monteney Primary
Asleigh Kewish, Melissa Jade Pashley, Jacqueline Mary Jo Barker and Jamie Shepherd with one of their "Beasts" sculpture, at Monteney Primary school
Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
3. Redston Preparatory
Pictured at Rotherham Cricket Club ground, where the Redston Preparatory school held their annual sports day. Seen is the start of the L1 boys 35 Metres race.
Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
4. Redston Preparatory
Pictured at Rotherham Cricket Club ground, where the Redston Preparatory school held their annual sports day. Seen is action from the U1 girls Sack race.
Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)