Sheffield Wednesday fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to pubs in Hillsborough. Pictured are some of the watering holes near Hillsborough Stadium as they looked over the years, including one when it was a swimming pool.

Sheffield retro: Back through the decades at the pubs of Hillsborough and the landlords who have come and gone

Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying a record-breaking season, and fans have no shortage of pubs in Hillsborough at which to toast the club's success.

By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

We’ve searched the archives to bring you these pictures taking readers back through the history of some of those popular watering holes, including The Rawson Spring, Hillsborough Tap, New Barrack Tavern and The Shakey.

This retro photo gallery features photos of those pubs in their previous guises, with some having changed their names and decor, and one having been a swimming pool in its former incarnation. The images also show some of the people who used to run those pubs and the celebrations that have taken place there over the years.

How many of these pubs have you drunk at, and which is your favourite pub in Hillsborough?

All the photos featured are taken either from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Shakey pub in Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 2020

1. The Shakey today

The Shakey pub in Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 2020 Photo: Google

The Shakey on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 2007

2. The Shakey in 2007

The Shakey on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 2007 Photo: Dean Atkins

An aerial view showing the junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield, some time beween 1960 and 1979. The Shakespeare pub, later to become The Shakey, can be seen along with Burton Tailoring and other shops.

3. The Shakey from above

An aerial view showing the junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield, some time beween 1960 and 1979. The Shakespeare pub, later to become The Shakey, can be seen along with Burton Tailoring and other shops. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Kev and Steph Woods, of the New Barrack Tavern, in Hillsborough, Sheffeld, in 2016, ahead of the play-off final that year, in honour of which they had brought in new beers, including the Carlos Carvalhal Hope

4. New Barrack Tavern landlord and landlady in 2016

Kev and Steph Woods, of the New Barrack Tavern, in Hillsborough, Sheffeld, in 2016, ahead of the play-off final that year, in honour of which they had brought in new beers, including the Carlos Carvalhal Hope Photo: Andrew Roe

