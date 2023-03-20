Sheffield retro: Back through the decades at the pubs of Hillsborough and the landlords who have come and gone
Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying a record-breaking season, and fans have no shortage of pubs in Hillsborough at which to toast the club's success.
We’ve searched the archives to bring you these pictures taking readers back through the history of some of those popular watering holes, including The Rawson Spring, Hillsborough Tap, New Barrack Tavern and The Shakey.
This retro photo gallery features photos of those pubs in their previous guises, with some having changed their names and decor, and one having been a swimming pool in its former incarnation. The images also show some of the people who used to run those pubs and the celebrations that have taken place there over the years.
How many of these pubs have you drunk at, and which is your favourite pub in Hillsborough?
All the photos featured are taken either from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.