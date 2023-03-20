Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying a record-breaking season, and fans have no shortage of pubs in Hillsborough at which to toast the club's success.

We’ve searched the archives to bring you these pictures taking readers back through the history of some of those popular watering holes, including The Rawson Spring, Hillsborough Tap, New Barrack Tavern and The Shakey.

This retro photo gallery features photos of those pubs in their previous guises, with some having changed their names and decor, and one having been a swimming pool in its former incarnation. The images also show some of the people who used to run those pubs and the celebrations that have taken place there over the years.

How many of these pubs have you drunk at, and which is your favourite pub in Hillsborough?

All the photos featured are taken either from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Shakey today The Shakey pub in Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 2020

The Shakey in 2007 The Shakey on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 2007

The Shakey from above An aerial view showing the junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield, some time beween 1960 and 1979. The Shakespeare pub, later to become The Shakey, can be seen along with Burton Tailoring and other shops.

New Barrack Tavern landlord and landlady in 2016 Kev and Steph Woods, of the New Barrack Tavern, in Hillsborough, Sheffeld, in 2016, ahead of the play-off final that year, in honour of which they had brought in new beers, including the Carlos Carvalhal Hope