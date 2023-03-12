They have witnessed wild celebrations and provided solace in defeat for generations of Sheffield United fans.

Blades supporters pouring out of Bramall Lane are spoilt for choice when it comes to a post-match drink, with three popular pubs on the street which lends the stadium its name. Of course, the Sheaf House, the Railway Hotel and the Cricketers Arms are also all popular choices for a pre-game tipple.

Much like Sheffield United and the club’s Bramall Lane ground, all three boozers have undergone significant changes during their lifetimes, from new owners to dramatic makeovers. This retro photo gallery includes pictures of landlords and landladies past and present, among them the former Blades player Billy Whitehurst, as well as fans of Sheffield United.

The Sheaf House Hotel is one of Sheffield’s oldest pubs, having opened in 1816. Before that, the Grade II-listed building was a private house which is believed to have been home to the wealthy Bramhall file manufacturing family, who gave the street its name (the ‘h’ would later be dropped from the spelling). The Sheaf House sports ground, which used to be behind the pub, predates the Bramall Lane ground and was used by both Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Sheffield Wednesday FC. In 2021, the pub was the subject of two arson attacks in the space of a fortnight, for which a man was later jailed.

The Cricketers Arms’ name harks back to the days when cricket used to be played at Bramall Lane as well as football, with the ground hosting Test matches as well as county cricket fixtures. It is believed to date back to at least 1856, when a John Hawley was the landlord there.

The Railway Hotel has long been a favourite with Blades fans. The current landlady, Carol Donaldson, is a huge Sheffield United supporter. She took over there in 2020 after the previous tenants announced they were leaving with ‘immediate effect’ following the Covid pandemic’s devastating impact on the hospitality trade. “I knew if I didn’t take it, it would be turned into a micro-pub or converted into flats,” Carol said at the time.

These photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

