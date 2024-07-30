Sheffield retro: Attercliffe through the years including black and white classics of bygone days

By Jane Salt
Published 30th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
This retro photo gallery takes a look back at the changing face of the Sheffield suburb of Attercliffe through the years.

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we look at how times have changed there over the decades.

Do you have memories of living or working in Attercliffe?

Toys and fancy goods for sale on Attercliffe Common

1. For Retro: Attercliffe Common, opposite the ice skating rink Sent in by Gaz Clarke

Toys and fancy goods for sale on Attercliffe CommonPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Attercliffe Tyre Company, Sheffield, pictured in 1963

2. Tyres

Attercliffe Tyre Company, Sheffield, pictured in 1963Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The old Twelve O'Clock pub at the corner of Attercliffe Road and Saville Street

3. 12 o'clock

The old Twelve O'Clock pub at the corner of Attercliffe Road and Saville StreetPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Children play in the street on Campbell Road, Attercliffe, May 19, 1971

4. Playing out

Children play in the street on Campbell Road, Attercliffe, May 19, 1971Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.