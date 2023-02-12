News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Atmospheric photos capture city centre life in the 1980s, including lost shops and landmarks

Sheffield city centre has undergone huge changes since the 1980s, as these photos show.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

This collection of retro pictures show many of the shops that have been lost over the years, the demolition of a famous landmark, and some of the celebrations and protests which marked the decade. The atmospheric images are sure to bring back memories for many of you and help transport you back to a very different period in the city’s history.

1. Orchard Street in 1980

Orchard Street, Sheffield, in March 1980, during the redevelopment of Fargate. The Museum Pub, Berni Steak Bar and Sally's Pantry can be seen

Photo: Colin Drury

2. Evasive action

A traffic warden tries to avoid some unwanted equine attention at the launch of horse bus trips round Sheffield city centre in February 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. On the phone

Telephone kiosks in Sheffield city centre in 1983

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Protest

Trade unionists marching through Sheffield city centre in February 1981 to protest against Government cuts

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

