Sheffield retro: Atmospheric photos capture city centre life in the 1980s, including lost shops and landmarks
Sheffield city centre has undergone huge changes since the 1980s, as these photos show.
By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
This collection of retro pictures show many of the shops that have been lost over the years, the demolition of a famous landmark, and some of the celebrations and protests which marked the decade. The atmospheric images are sure to bring back memories for many of you and help transport you back to a very different period in the city’s history.
