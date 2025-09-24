Staff and pupils at St Catherine's School, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, dressed up as their favourite characters for World Book Day on March 4, 2004placeholder image
Sheffield Retro: A nostalgic look back to the Sheffield of 21 years ago, with 18 pictures to sum up 2004

By Jane Salt
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:01 BST
it may be hard to believe that 2004 was 21 years ago.

But these18 pictures may bring the memories of that year flooding back.

The photos from our archive take a look back at goings on in Sheffield all that time ago.

Schools, pubs, clubs and events feature in this photo gallery from 2004. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Christine Stimpson at the Bell Hagg Inn, Sheffield, on May 31, 2004

1. Landlady

Christine Stimpson at the Bell Hagg Inn, Sheffield, on May 31, 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Happy 1st birthday for Gregg's Breakfast Club at Wybourn Primary school, on April 30, 2004, with Gregg's Area Manager, Kirsty Tuck (centre)

2. Happy Birthday

Happy 1st birthday for Gregg's Breakfast Club at Wybourn Primary school, on April 30, 2004, with Gregg's Area Manager, Kirsty Tuck (centre) Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pickets at the Olive Grove depot during a bus strike in Sheffield on July 20, 2004

3. Strike

Pickets at the Olive Grove depot during a bus strike in Sheffield on July 20, 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Y11 pupils at Sheffield City School, who collected pennies for Cancer Research UK on May 12, 2004

4. City School

Y11 pupils at Sheffield City School, who collected pennies for Cancer Research UK on May 12, 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings

