But these18 pictures may bring the memories of that year flooding back.

The photos from our archive take a look back at goings on in Sheffield all that time ago.

Schools, pubs, clubs and events feature in this photo gallery from 2004. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Landlady Christine Stimpson at the Bell Hagg Inn, Sheffield, on May 31, 2004

Happy 1st birthday for Gregg's Breakfast Club at Wybourn Primary school, on April 30, 2004, with Gregg's Area Manager, Kirsty Tuck (centre)

Pickets at the Olive Grove depot during a bus strike in Sheffield on July 20, 2004

Y11 pupils at Sheffield City School, who collected pennies for Cancer Research UK on May 12, 2004