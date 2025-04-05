These colourful photos take a look back at the people, places and events in Sheffield during the month of April in the early 2000s.
Schools, sports, entertainment and more feature in our retro photo gallery.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Carnival
The Sharrow Lantern Carnival makes its way along London Road, Sheffield, April 3, 2005 Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Bikers
Hundreds of motor cyclists ride up Western Bank, Sheffield, past the Children's Hospital and into Weston Park, where they parked up to deliver cheques to the Children's Hospital. Seen is Stan Rothery from Dearne Valley MC Club who presented a cheque for £230, and Chris Wright from Three Shires MC Club as he presents a cheque for £2000. With them are patients, staff and riders who took part in the event, April 12, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Kiss me Kate
Some of the cast in the Ellesmere Players production of Kiss Me Kate, April 4, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Help a Child
Hallam FM 'Help a Child' Ball at the Magna Centre, pictured, left to right: Steve Webster, Heather Hillow-Webster, Andy Daykin, Linda Daykin, Mick Dudley, Mary Shepherd, Terry Shepherd, Jean Dudley, Max Payne and Claire Payne, April 6, 2003 Photo: Steve Ellis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.