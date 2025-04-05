Pupils from Tinsley Junior School, Bawtry Road, Tinsley, joined Sheffield Eagles players and mascot Freddy the Eagle in the Tidy Britain group Just Bin It campaign clearing rubbish from in and around the school, April 9, 2001Pupils from Tinsley Junior School, Bawtry Road, Tinsley, joined Sheffield Eagles players and mascot Freddy the Eagle in the Tidy Britain group Just Bin It campaign clearing rubbish from in and around the school, April 9, 2001
Pupils from Tinsley Junior School, Bawtry Road, Tinsley, joined Sheffield Eagles players and mascot Freddy the Eagle in the Tidy Britain group Just Bin It campaign clearing rubbish from in and around the school, April 9, 2001

Sheffield retro: A nostalgic look back at springtime memories in Sheffield captured in the early 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 5th Apr 2025, 07:30 BST
A search of our archives brings you these springtime memories captured in Sheffield in the early 2000s.

These colourful photos take a look back at the people, places and events in Sheffield during the month of April in the early 2000s.

Schools, sports, entertainment and more feature in our retro photo gallery.

Do you recognise anyone?

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

The Sharrow Lantern Carnival makes its way along London Road, Sheffield, April 3, 2005

1. Carnival

The Sharrow Lantern Carnival makes its way along London Road, Sheffield, April 3, 2005 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Hundreds of motor cyclists ride up Western Bank, Sheffield, past the Children's Hospital and into Weston Park, where they parked up to deliver cheques to the Children's Hospital. Seen is Stan Rothery from Dearne Valley MC Club who presented a cheque for £230, and Chris Wright from Three Shires MC Club as he presents a cheque for £2000. With them are patients, staff and riders who took part in the event, April 12, 2003

2. Bikers

Hundreds of motor cyclists ride up Western Bank, Sheffield, past the Children's Hospital and into Weston Park, where they parked up to deliver cheques to the Children's Hospital. Seen is Stan Rothery from Dearne Valley MC Club who presented a cheque for £230, and Chris Wright from Three Shires MC Club as he presents a cheque for £2000. With them are patients, staff and riders who took part in the event, April 12, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Some of the cast in the Ellesmere Players production of Kiss Me Kate, April 4, 2003

3. Kiss me Kate

Some of the cast in the Ellesmere Players production of Kiss Me Kate, April 4, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Hallam FM 'Help a Child' Ball at the Magna Centre, pictured, left to right: Steve Webster, Heather Hillow-Webster, Andy Daykin, Linda Daykin, Mick Dudley, Mary Shepherd, Terry Shepherd, Jean Dudley, Max Payne and Claire Payne, April 6, 2003

4. Help a Child

Hallam FM 'Help a Child' Ball at the Magna Centre, pictured, left to right: Steve Webster, Heather Hillow-Webster, Andy Daykin, Linda Daykin, Mick Dudley, Mary Shepherd, Terry Shepherd, Jean Dudley, Max Payne and Claire Payne, April 6, 2003 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSchools
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice