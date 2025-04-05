2 . Bikers

Hundreds of motor cyclists ride up Western Bank, Sheffield, past the Children's Hospital and into Weston Park, where they parked up to deliver cheques to the Children's Hospital. Seen is Stan Rothery from Dearne Valley MC Club who presented a cheque for £230, and Chris Wright from Three Shires MC Club as he presents a cheque for £2000. With them are patients, staff and riders who took part in the event, April 12, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell