Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 2001

Today we have delved into the archives and pulled out 9 pictures to take you back to 2001.

By Errol Edwards
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:45 am - 1 min read

Do you have fond memories of the year the ushered in the new Millenium?

Sheffield, as always, was subject to many changes this year.

Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe (right) Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park. April 2001

Scrolling through these images you’ll see that some of the buildings that once dominated the city’s skyline are no more.

All images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/

Elevated view of Norfolk Park area. Samuel Drive and Beldon Road, foreground. Samuel Road and Samuel Place, in background. 2001.
Demolition of Town Hall Extension ,known as the Egg Box 2001

Manor Lodge Open Day, remains of Manor Lodge, Manor Lane, June 2001
Dixie band playing during the Broomhill Festival, July 2001
Performing musicians, Lakeside Music Festival, Don Valley Grass Bowl, July 2001
Talbot and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, prior to demolition. Feb 2001

Lantern window, Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street
Parkway Man sculpture (Jason Thomson, 2001), Bowden Howsteads Wood, off Sheffield Parkway Richmond Park Crescent.
