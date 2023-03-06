Can you remember the Sheffield back in 1998 with these incredible 9 retro pictures?
It was the year in which Sheffield’s iconic peace gardens were officially opened and the crowds gathered for the popular Lord Mayor's Parade.
1. Lord Mayor's Parade
Lord Mayor's Parade, Church Street, June 1998
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Peace Gardens
Opening of the Peace Gardens, Dec 1998
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Michael Palin and J.K Rowling
Guest of honour, Michael Palin and overall winner, J. K. Rowling at the Sheffield Children's Book Award at the Crucible Theatre, 1998
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Sheffield Windrush celebration
Poet Benjamin Zephaniah performing at Sheffield Windrush Celebration at Sheffield City Hall on 23 June 1998
Photo: Picture Sheffield