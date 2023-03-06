News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1998

Can you remember the Sheffield back in 1998 with these incredible 9 retro pictures?

By Lee Peace
1 hour ago

It was the year in which Sheffield’s iconic peace gardens were officially opened and the crowds gathered for the popular Lord Mayor's Parade.

Images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit: https://www.picturesheffield.com/

1. Lord Mayor's Parade

Lord Mayor's Parade, Church Street, June 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

2. Peace Gardens

Opening of the Peace Gardens, Dec 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

3. Michael Palin and J.K Rowling

Guest of honour, Michael Palin and overall winner, J. K. Rowling at the Sheffield Children's Book Award at the Crucible Theatre, 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Windrush celebration

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah performing at Sheffield Windrush Celebration at Sheffield City Hall on 23 June 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldLord Mayor