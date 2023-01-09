News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1997 including the death of Princess Diana, Sheffield City Airport and a trip to Wembley Stadium

Here’s a selection of nine pictures that capture life in the city in 1997.

By Lee Peace
57 minutes ago

It was a year that saw the death of Princess Diana, Sheffield United reached the division 1 Play-Off Final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium and a huge 'teardrop' of ice, weighing four lbs, dropped from the sky at Ecclesfield.

All images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/

1. A selection of pictures from 1997

Pictures from 1997.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Floral tributes

Floral tributes to Princess Diana at Sheffield Cathedral.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Owls band

The Sheffield Wednesday Band in October 1997.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. falling ice

Huge 'teardrop' of ice, weighing four lbs which dropped from the sky at Ecclesfield.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

