Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1990 - the year of Italia 90 and the start of a new decade

Here are 9 pictures from our archives to take you back to 1990.

By Lee Peace
5 minutes ago

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Protest

Members of Sheffield Campaign Against Pornography, petitioning for the 'Off the Shelf' campaign outside W.H. Smiths, Fargate. Jan 1990

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Running race

Eventual winner in a UK All Comers Record, No.11, Peter Elliott from Rotherham and second place Steve Cram (No. 1 on the outside) during the 1500m at the McVities Challenge, Don Valley Stadium. Aug 1990.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Historians

Young Historians Day, Sheffield Archives, Shoreham Street.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Demolition

Demolition of Greenhead Gardens Flats, Burncross Road, Chapeltown.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

