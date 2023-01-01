Here are 9 pictures from our archives to take you back to 1990.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Protest
Members of Sheffield Campaign Against Pornography, petitioning for the 'Off the Shelf' campaign outside W.H. Smiths, Fargate. Jan 1990
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Running race
Eventual winner in a UK All Comers Record, No.11, Peter Elliott from Rotherham and second place Steve Cram (No. 1 on the outside) during the 1500m at the McVities Challenge, Don Valley Stadium. Aug 1990.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Historians
Young Historians Day, Sheffield Archives, Shoreham Street.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Demolition
Demolition of Greenhead Gardens Flats, Burncross Road, Chapeltown.
Photo: Picture Sheffield