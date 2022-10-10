News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1980 including a Rod Stewart superfan and a visit from Seb Coe

Here’s 9 pictures to take you back to 1980.

By Errol Edwards
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:45 am - 1 min read

Our collection includes pictures of a Rod Stewart superfan, and we also take a look back at when Olympic champion Sebastain Coe returned to his Sheffield roots for a charity race.

Enjoy!

Steel Strike 1980 I.S.T.C. Demo British Steel Corporation

Sebastion Coe running in the Mile for Oxfam race in Sheffield October 1980
Rod Stewart superfan Kim Tinkler from Rotherham with a ticket for one of the star's concerts
Seb Coe with his father Mr Peter Coe and his mother Angela 1980
SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE 35 YEARS Chris Pulfrey, curator of South Yorkshire Police, with a policeman in riot gear from 1980's, at the Police and Fire Museum. 12 August 2009

Queens Head Attercliffe Road 1980
Orchard Street, 7th March 1980 Fargate redevelopment
Fargate 1980
Mosborough High Street June 1980
SheffieldSeb Coe