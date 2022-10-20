News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to remind you what life was like in 1982

What was life like 40 years ago?

By Errol Edwards
4 minutes ago

Well, we have delved into the archives to bring you this collection so you can reminisce about city life back in 1982.

1. Heat wave at paddling pool in Millhouses Park, Sheffield. 2nd June 1982

Heat wave at paddling pool in Millhouses Park, Sheffield. 2nd June 1982

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Ecclesall Road 1982

Ecclesall Road 1982

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Jack Charlton opens new gun range

Jack Charlton opens new gun range. Pic shows Jack in action, with 11 year old Paul Johnson (son of the Managing Director) looking on. Filed May 13 1982

Photo: Travers

4. Cyril Wall left, Manager and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, Sheffield Feb 10th 1982

Cyril Wall left, Manager and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, Sheffield Feb 10th 1982

Photo: Roger Nadal

