Well, we have delved into the archives to bring you this collection so you can reminisce about city life back in 1982.
1. Heat wave at paddling pool in Millhouses Park, Sheffield. 2nd June 1982
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Ecclesall Road
1982
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Jack Charlton opens new gun range
Pic shows Jack in action, with 11 year old Paul Johnson (son of the Managing Director) looking on.
Filed May 13 1982
Photo: Travers
4. Cyril Wall left, Manager and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, Sheffield Feb 10th 1982
Cyril Wall left, Manager and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, Sheffield Feb 10th 1982
Photo: Roger Nadal