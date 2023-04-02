News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to remind you of nights out in the 1980s

Here we are taking a look back at nights out in the city in the 1980s.

By Lee Peace
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Do these images in our collection bring back good memories? How many of these pubs have you visited over the years?

Roger Howill, licensee of the Frog & Parrot, Division Street, celebrating the launch of his new "Roger & Out" special beer in June 1985

Roger Howill, licensee of the Frog & Parrot, Division Street, celebrating the launch of his new "Roger & Out" special beer in June 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pulling the first pints at the official re-opening of the Arbourthorne Hotel by Sheffield Wednesday and United players - left to right, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton (SW), Josie and Terry Fisher (landlady and landlord), Charlie Williamson (SW) and Russell Black (SU), 1984

Pulling the first pints at the official re-opening of the Arbourthorne Hotel by Sheffield Wednesday and United players - left to right, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton (SW), Josie and Terry Fisher (landlady and landlord), Charlie Williamson (SW) and Russell Black (SU), 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Inside the Sicey Hotel, Sheffield, in 1981

Inside the Sicey Hotel, Sheffield, in 1981

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Royal Lancers, Penistone Road, Sheffield, 1984

The Royal Lancers, Penistone Road, Sheffield, 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

