Butchers, fishmongers, clothes and records – what are your memories of shopping down at the market?
1. Great British Market Week
George Bingham (right) and his staff at the Castle Market in costume for Great British Market Week in August 1997
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Castle Market
A view of the entrance way to the Castle Market, Sheffield, April 1997
Photo: Dennis Lound staff
3. Mango and melon
Rustie Lee hands out mango and melon at the Castle Market to support the campaign to save the independent greengrocer. Lto R, Martyn and Ian Bingham of Bingham greengrocer and Jason Gath, November 1996
Photo: Sharron Bennett
4. Shoppers
Shoppers in the busy Castle Market in July 1996
Photo: Heppinstall staff