Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to remind you of Castle Market in the 1990s

Take a trip down memory lane with these 9 pictures from our archive of the much loved Castle Market in the 1990s.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

Butchers, fishmongers, clothes and records – what are your memories of shopping down at the market?

1. Great British Market Week

George Bingham (right) and his staff at the Castle Market in costume for Great British Market Week in August 1997

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Castle Market

A view of the entrance way to the Castle Market, Sheffield, April 1997

Photo: Dennis Lound staff

3. Mango and melon

Rustie Lee hands out mango and melon at the Castle Market to support the campaign to save the independent greengrocer. Lto R, Martyn and Ian Bingham of Bingham greengrocer and Jason Gath, November 1996

Photo: Sharron Bennett

4. Shoppers

Shoppers in the busy Castle Market in July 1996

Photo: Heppinstall staff

