Sheffield retro: 9 pictures that will take you back to 1986 including Sheffield Hallam University, the bendy buses and a visit by Queen Elizabeth II
We have delved into our archives to bring you this collection of pictures dating back to 1986.
Our photo gallery includes images of the bendy buses, a look at Sheffield Hallam University – then called Sheffield Polytechnic – and a visit by Queen Elizabeth II.
Do these pictures bring back good memories?
All images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/
Page 1 of 2