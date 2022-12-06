News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures that will take you back to 1986 including Sheffield Hallam University, the bendy buses and a visit by Queen Elizabeth II

We have delved into our archives to bring you this collection of pictures dating back to 1986.

By Lee Peace
51 minutes ago

Our photo gallery includes images of the bendy buses, a look at Sheffield Hallam University – then called Sheffield Polytechnic – and a visit by Queen Elizabeth II.

Do these pictures bring back good memories?

All images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/

1. All aboard

A Clipper 'bendy bus' on Eyre Street.

2. Royal visit

Visit of Queen Elizabeth II to the Town Hall, Pinstone Street, accompanied (right) by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Frank Prince in December 1986.

3. Weighing up your options

Coffee weighing for a customer at P. and J. Pollard tea and coffee dealers.

4. Building work underway

Construction of Orchard Square Shopping Centre showing Leopold Street (left) and Fargate and the Goodwin Fountain (centre) in June 1986.

