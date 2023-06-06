News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Sheffield retro: 9 pictures that perfectly capture what city life was like in 1988

Here are a selection of pictures to transport you back in time to 1988.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 14th Feb 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:12 BST

Do these images bring back good memories?

When there was a telephone box on every corner - Orchard Lane, Sheffield, in 1988

1. Phone box

When there was a telephone box on every corner - Orchard Lane, Sheffield, in 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Members of the Sheffield Open Netball Club with, right, team coach Linda Marsden with the Coach's Player of the Year award won by Clare Sepple, June 10, 1988

2. Netball

Members of the Sheffield Open Netball Club with, right, team coach Linda Marsden with the Coach's Player of the Year award won by Clare Sepple, June 10, 1988 Photo: Roger Nadal staff

Photo Sales
Inside the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in December 1988

3. Stone House

Inside the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in December 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield University Rag Fairy pictured on Sheffield Town Hall steps in October 1988

4. Remember the rag?

Sheffield University Rag Fairy pictured on Sheffield Town Hall steps in October 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield