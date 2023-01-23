We have delved into our archives to bring you these 9 pictures that perfectly capture life in the city in 1992.
Do these images bring back happy memories for you?
1. On campus
Sheffield Polytechnic, BA (Hons) Historical Studies, Class of 1992, Psalter Lane Campus.
Photo: submit
2. Library
Mobile Library vehicle, October 1992.
Photo: submit
3. Selling The Star
Newspaper and chestnut sellers in Fargate in November 1992.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Dancing away
Lei Courcoussoun Dance Group from France performing in Fargate during the Cultural Festival in July 1992.
Photo: submit