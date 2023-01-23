News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures that perfectly capture city life in 1992

We have delved into our archives to bring you these 9 pictures that perfectly capture life in the city in 1992.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

Do these images bring back happy memories for you?

1. On campus

Sheffield Polytechnic, BA (Hons) Historical Studies, Class of 1992, Psalter Lane Campus.

2. Library

Mobile Library vehicle, October 1992.

3. Selling The Star

Newspaper and chestnut sellers in Fargate in November 1992.

4. Dancing away

Lei Courcoussoun Dance Group from France performing in Fargate during the Cultural Festival in July 1992.

