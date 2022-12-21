News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures that perfectly capture city life back in 1987

We have dug out this collection of pictures to transport you back to Sheffield in 1987.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

Do they bring back good memories?

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/

1. Celebrity visit

Children's TV presenter, Floella Benjamin at the Crucible Theatre for Children's Book Week.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Sewers

Don Valley sewer showing section below Norfolk Bridge, Leveson Street.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. South Yorkshire Police

How many officers can you get into a Panda car? All in aid of a 'Children in Need' appeal.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. School play

Nativity play at Woodthorpe Nursery First and Middle School.

Photo: Picture Sheffield

