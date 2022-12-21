We have dug out this collection of pictures to transport you back to Sheffield in 1987.
Do they bring back good memories?
1. Celebrity visit
Children's TV presenter, Floella Benjamin at the Crucible Theatre for Children's Book Week.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Sewers
Don Valley sewer showing section below Norfolk Bridge, Leveson Street.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. South Yorkshire Police
How many officers can you get into a Panda car? All in aid of a 'Children in Need' appeal.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. School play
Nativity play at Woodthorpe Nursery First and Middle School.
Photo: Picture Sheffield