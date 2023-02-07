Here are nine pictures that will transport you back to 1991.
1. Big match
Manager Ron Atkinson leads out Sheffield Wednesday F.C. at the Rumbelows League Cup Final against Manchester United, Wembley Stadium. 21/04/1991.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. World Student Games
Musicians entertaining in Fargate during the World Student Games, Cultural Festival, July 1997
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Helen Sharman
Helen Sharman with the World Student Games torch at the opening ceremony at Don Valley Stadium 14/07/1991 Helen was born in Sheffield became Britain’s first astronaut.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Royal visit
Princess Anne at Albion House, Savile Street with David Essex (Patron of the World Student Games Cultural Festival) and Ray Gridley (Director of the World Student Games Secretariat) for royal visit at the opening of the World Student Games
Photo: Picture Sheffield