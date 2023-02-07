News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures that capture city life in 1991 - Ron Atkinson, Princess Anne and the Gulf War

Here are nine pictures that will transport you back to 1991.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Our latest collection includes a visit by Princess Anne and astronaut Helen Sharman, plus a trip to Wembley for Ron Atkinson's Owls. All images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/

1. Big match

Manager Ron Atkinson leads out Sheffield Wednesday F.C. at the Rumbelows League Cup Final against Manchester United, Wembley Stadium. 21/04/1991.

2. World Student Games

Musicians entertaining in Fargate during the World Student Games, Cultural Festival, July 1997

3. Helen Sharman

Helen Sharman with the World Student Games torch at the opening ceremony at Don Valley Stadium 14/07/1991 Helen was born in Sheffield became Britain’s first astronaut.

4. Royal visit

Princess Anne at Albion House, Savile Street with David Essex (Patron of the World Student Games Cultural Festival) and Ray Gridley (Director of the World Student Games Secretariat) for royal visit at the opening of the World Student Games

