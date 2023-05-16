Sheffield retro: 9 pictures of pubs in the 1980s including the Nursery Tavern and Frog & Parrot

Here we are taking a look back at boozers in the city in the 1980s.
1. Pulling the first pints at the official re-opening of the Arbourthorne Hotel by Sheffield Wednesday and United players - left to right, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton (SW), Josie and Terry Fisher (landlady and landlord), Charlie Williamson (SW) and Russell Black (SU), 1984
2. Inside the Sicey Hotel, Sheffield, in 1981
3. Roger Howill, licensee of the Frog & Parrot, Division Street, celebrating the launch of his new "Roger & Out" special beer in June 1985
4. Vera Jenkins (centre) landlady of the Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, celebrates her 82nd birthday in 1986
