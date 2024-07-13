A T-shirt celebrating the legendary Dial House Sports & Social Club has gone on sale together with the brand new ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Working Men’s Clubs’ which features the venue.

The title celebrates the city’s thriving Working Men’s Club scene of the 1970s and early 1980s when there was a staggering 150 venues across Sheffield.

Author Neil Anderson said: “Dial House was a legend of the Working Men’s Club scene in the north of England and it’s befitting that it’s heavily featured in the book.”

The venue was originally founded by 25 men who pooled their resources to buy the old Dial House, a property that once belonged to a wealthy local family. Affiliated with the CIU in 1939, the club's popularity soared, boasting 2,400 members by 1946.

In the early days it employed bar staff, a steward and his family, pot collectors, cleaners and had its own resident band - Alfredo and his players. A regular singer at the club was Claude Powell, renowned for his ‘voice of velvet’.

Famous local names to appear down the years include Tony Christie, Dave Berry, Joe Cocker and Marti Caine.

Dial House was famously immortalised by German documentary filmmaker Peter Nestler in 1965. Like many Working Men’s Clubs it is no longer with us and shut in 2005.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Working Men’s Clubs’ also contains photos by renowned photographer Bill Stephenson that famously captured Dial House in the early 1980s.

100 collector’s edition copies of the book are now on sale with all profits going to Dementia UK. The book and T-shirt can be viewed at: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-working-mens-clubs

1 . Dial House The old Dial House Sports & Social Club in Sheffield

2 . Famous names Famous local names to appear at Dial House Club down the years included Tony Christie, Dave Berry, Joe Cocker and Marti Caine

3 . Superbingo Superbingo at Dial House Club in Sheffield

4 . Clubland scene During Sheffield's thriving Working Men's Club scene of the 1970s and early 1980s, there were a staggering 150 venues across the city