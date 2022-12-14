News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 images to transport you right back to 1988

Here are a selection of pictures to take you back in time to 1988.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Remember the rag?

Sheffield University Rag Fairy pictured on Sheffield Town Hall steps in October 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Yorkshire pud

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield cuts a slice of the world's biggest Yorkshire Pudding made in aid of Children in Need in November 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Stone House

Inside the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in December 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Twins

Members of Chapeltown Twins Club pictured in March 1988

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

