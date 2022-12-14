Here are a selection of pictures to take you back in time to 1988.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Remember the rag?
Sheffield University Rag Fairy pictured on Sheffield Town Hall steps in October 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Yorkshire pud
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield cuts a slice of the world's biggest Yorkshire Pudding made in aid of Children in Need in November 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Stone House
Inside the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in December 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Twins
Members of Chapeltown Twins Club pictured in March 1988
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd