Here are a selection of pictures to transport you back in time to 1988.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Phone box
When there was a telephone box on every corner - Orchard Lane, Sheffield, in 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Netball
Members of the Sheffield Open Netball Club with, right, team coach Linda Marsden with the Coach's Player of the Year award won by Clare Sepple, June 10, 1988
Photo: Roger Nadal staff
3. Stone House
Inside the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in December 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Remember the rag?
Sheffield University Rag Fairy pictured on Sheffield Town Hall steps in October 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers