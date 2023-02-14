News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 images that perfectly capture what city life was like in 1988

Here are a selection of pictures to transport you back in time to 1988.

By Lee Peace
9 minutes ago

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Phone box

When there was a telephone box on every corner - Orchard Lane, Sheffield, in 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Netball

Members of the Sheffield Open Netball Club with, right, team coach Linda Marsden with the Coach's Player of the Year award won by Clare Sepple, June 10, 1988

Photo: Roger Nadal staff

3. Stone House

Inside the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in December 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Remember the rag?

Sheffield University Rag Fairy pictured on Sheffield Town Hall steps in October 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield