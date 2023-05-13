News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Sheffield Retro: 9 city nightclubs readers want to bring back - including Limit, Josephine's, Fiesta

Sheffield has long been blessed with an excellent array of nightclubs for people to choose from on nights out.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 13th May 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 18:59 BST

Some of Sheffield’s most popular clubs from years prior have now sadly closed, so we asked our readers which ones they would like to bring back.

The Limit closed in 1991, but not before becoming a stalwart of the West Street music scene and hosting popular bands like the Human League and Def Leppard.

1. The Limit

The Limit closed in 1991, but not before becoming a stalwart of the West Street music scene and hosting popular bands like the Human League and Def Leppard. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
This club based in Barkers Pool was one of a kind. Sadly, it closed in 2003.

2. Josephine's

This club based in Barkers Pool was one of a kind. Sadly, it closed in 2003. Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Roxy Disco operated in the 1980s and 1990s and was incredibly popular. More recently, Back to the Roxy nights became a big hit with nostalgic former punters.

3. Roxy Disco

Roxy Disco operated in the 1980s and 1990s and was incredibly popular. More recently, Back to the Roxy nights became a big hit with nostalgic former punters. Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Rebels nightclub can be seen here on the far right, beide the goods entrance to British Home Stores on Dixon Lane in Sheffield city centre. This photo was taken in 1980

4. Rebels

Rebels nightclub can be seen here on the far right, beide the goods entrance to British Home Stores on Dixon Lane in Sheffield city centre. This photo was taken in 1980 Photo: Robert Mace/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3