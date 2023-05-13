Sheffield has long been blessed with an excellent array of nightclubs for people to choose from on nights out.
Some of Sheffield’s most popular clubs from years prior have now sadly closed, so we asked our readers which ones they would like to bring back.
1. The Limit
The Limit closed in 1991, but not before becoming a stalwart of the West Street music scene and hosting popular bands like the Human League and Def Leppard. Photo: UGC
2. Josephine's
This club based in Barkers Pool was one of a kind. Sadly, it closed in 2003. Photo: sub
3. Roxy Disco
Roxy Disco operated in the 1980s and 1990s and was incredibly popular. More recently, Back to the Roxy nights became a big hit with nostalgic former punters. Photo: sub
4. Rebels
Rebels nightclub can be seen here on the far right, beide the goods entrance to British Home Stores on Dixon Lane in Sheffield city centre. This photo was taken in 1980 Photo: Robert Mace/Picture Sheffield