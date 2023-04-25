Here is a selection of pictures to take you back in time two decades.
It is quite hard to believe that 2003 was now 20 years ago. Do you remember any of these people or events?
1. Veterans parade
Parade of veterans associations at the re-dedication of the Great Central Railway war memorial, Royal Victoria Hotel, 11th Nov, 2003. Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Celebrity visit
Photo signing inside the Galaxy Four Science Fiction shop, Glossop Road, July 2003. On the left is actor Jacqueline Pearce, who played Servalan in the Blake's 7 television series. Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. War memorial
Great Central Railway War Memorial (formerly at Wicker Arches), Royal Victoria Hotel (Holiday Inn). Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Tinsley Towers
Cooling Towers, from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with M1 Motorway Viaduct in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield