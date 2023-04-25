News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 8 pictures to take you back 20 years ago to 2003

Here is a selection of pictures to take you back in time two decades.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 25th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 07:37 BST

It is quite hard to believe that 2003 was now 20 years ago. Do you remember any of these people or events?

Images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit https://www.picturesheffield.com/

Parade of veterans associations at the re-dedication of the Great Central Railway war memorial, Royal Victoria Hotel, 11th Nov, 2003.

1. Veterans parade

Parade of veterans associations at the re-dedication of the Great Central Railway war memorial, Royal Victoria Hotel, 11th Nov, 2003. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo signing inside the Galaxy Four Science Fiction shop, Glossop Road, July 2003. On the left is actor Jacqueline Pearce, who played Servalan in the Blake's 7 television series.

2. Celebrity visit

Photo signing inside the Galaxy Four Science Fiction shop, Glossop Road, July 2003. On the left is actor Jacqueline Pearce, who played Servalan in the Blake's 7 television series. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Great Central Railway War Memorial (formerly at Wicker Arches), Royal Victoria Hotel (Holiday Inn).

3. War memorial

Great Central Railway War Memorial (formerly at Wicker Arches), Royal Victoria Hotel (Holiday Inn). Photo: Picture Sheffield

Cooling Towers, from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with M1 Motorway Viaduct in the background.

4. Tinsley Towers

Cooling Towers, from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with M1 Motorway Viaduct in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield

