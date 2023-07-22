Long before Tramlines rolled into town, Sheffield rocked out to the beats of the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl during the 1990s.
This retro photo gallery looks back at some of the happy times from the popular festival. Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know among the faces pictured?
1. Enjoying the music
Crowds in the marquee enjoying the Music in the Sun Festival at Don Valley Bowl, July 1998 - Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Festival goers
Pictured at the Music in the Sun event at Don Valley Bowl. Seen are some of the crowd enjoying the warm evening sun and music, July 1999 - Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Waistell staff
3. Barbeque
In control of the barbeque is Winnie Baker at the 'Music in the Sun' event at the Don Valley Bowl in July 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis staff
4. Crowds
The crowds flock in for the Music in the Sun 1999 Festival at Don Valley Bowl - Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Steve Ellis staff