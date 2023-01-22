This year is the 35th anniversary of Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre opening.

We’ve trawled the archives to bring you these photos taking you back through three and a half decades at the popular shopping mall in Mosborough. The pictures show how much has changed over the years, including the many shops which have disappeared and been replaced, and the fashion trends which have come and gone.

Visiting camels, a spectacular car leap, a stunning horse sculpture and the ‘Crown Jewels’ going on display are just some of the attractions pictured which have kept shoppers entertained over the years.

The photo gallery features some of the many celebrities to have graced Crystal Peaks, from Noel Edmonds and Eddie the Eagle to Coronation Street and Eastenders stars, and even ‘Posh and Becks’. Take a look and see if these photos bring back any memories or if you can spot any familiar faces.

Rebecca Morley cuts the tape to open Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, in Mosborough, Sheffield, on March 1, 1988

The clock and glass lift in the vaulted upper atrium at Crystal Peaks in June 1988

Camels at Crystal Peaks. Amy Ludlum with camels Vanessa and Kokoso at Crystal Peaks, pictured with Rebecca Fossett (left), of Joseph's Amazing Camels, Lauren McWhinney (right), administrator at Crystal Peaks, and shoppers

Noel Edmonds signs autographs while customers try the new spring water he is launching at Sainsburys in Crystal Peaks on October 4, 1990

Maintenance joiner Bernard Whitehead from Sheffield's Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre takes on the role of 'Beefeater' for a week, whilst looking after the 60+ replica Crown Jewels of Great Britain

Eastenders star Shane Richie at Crystal Peaks

The newly opened indoor market at Crystal Peaks, in Mosborough, Sheffield, on August 10, 1988

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards leaps 80 feet to the ground at Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, on June 14, 1988. The ski-jumping star, who had recently found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, landed in false snow before opening the shopping centre's Glacier Express, which included a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls where 3,000 gallons of water were circulated each hour

Eddie the Eagle back at Crystal Peaks to help the centre celebrate its 30th birthday in 2018

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield to switch on the Christmas lights

Children from Watherthorpe Emmanuel Middle School show their gratitude to Crystal Peaks manager Eric Kirk,after he saved the day when their school trip to York was under threat due to a lack of funds in July 1990

Newly-crowned 'Crystal Princess' Sally Heathcote got all of a flutter when she called into Sheffields Crystal Peaks to see how the Great Butterfly Colouring Competition was going in 1998

Thrilling the crowds at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks shopping centre in 2002 is Black Belt 4th Dan Master Paul Jessop, 32, from Armstead Road, Beighton, as he jumps over a car filled with showbox appeal charity items

GT News, at Crystal Peaks, is reopened following a refurbishment. 'Eagleman' is pictured cutting the tape with store manager Jonathan Langston, Jill Harrison and Eagles manager Mike Turner

Pictured at Crystal Peaks shopping centre, Sheffield, where a great Scalextric championship was being staged in 1999 are drivers Aaron Blakemore, Matthew Cryer, Ryan Burton, and Lee Marshall in action

Crystal Peaks shopping centre, Sheffield, decked out for Christmas in the 1990s

Liz Dawn and 'Spider Nugent' with fans at Crystal Peaks

Shoppers at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield

The Toymaster store at Crystal Peaks, where Lorraine is pictured presenting the winning prize for a colouring competition to Jordan Mappin, aged four, of Harthill.

Pikachu switches on the Christmas lights at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in 2000

Managers Nicki Swadkins and Dean Stevens at The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, in April 2001

Sand sculptor Andrew Baynes at work sculpting a full size horse for visitors at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks shopping centre to admire in February 2002

Staff members Simon Beaumont, Rob Evans, Angela Johnson, Jenny Atkins and Steve Pimperton at a closing party for the UCI Cinema at Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, in March 2003

Dave Fletcher, 42, a security sergeant at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre, did not hesitate for one minute when coming to the rescue of an elderly gentleman from Richmond, S13, who had collapsed near to the West Mall entrance/exit doors on his way to the transport interchange. He wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Dave administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before using a defibrillator, which was rushed to the scene. The gentleman’s breathing was fully restored, albeit shallow. Furthermore, Dave continued dispensing life saving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) treatment until paramedics arrived for onward submission to Rotherham District Hospital. Dave was honoured and named ‘MITIE Star 2007’ at a glittering black tie national award ceremony at exclusive Whittlebury Hall near Northampton and received a cheque for £10,000 in recognition of his brave efforts.

Helene Michaelides, 22, on the bonnet of her Peugeot 307 coupe cabriolet at Direct Cars, Crystal Peaks. She won the car with Danielle Maibaum, 21, in the 'Hands on my Car' game at Meadowhall in November 2004

Pictured at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks shopping centre in 2005 are David and Victoria Beckham lookalikes Matthew and Nerys Middleton meeting shoppers. Seen with them is Joanne Ashton and children Billy, nine, and Angel Ibbotson, seven

Daleks at Crystal Peaks

Sheffield United footballers at Crystal Peaks shopping centre

Pictured at Crystal Peaks shopping centre is Samia Smith, better known as Maria from TV's Coronation Street. She is seen in Regis hair salon, with stylist Lindsay Blakemore and customer Corinne Deakin

Customers are seen baring nearly all at Crystal Peaks shopping centre when Store 21 opened for trading. They had taken up the store's offer of a £50 voucher for anyone turning up in their underwear