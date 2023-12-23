Gallery shows 31 great pictures of Sheffield’s Christmas lights switch-ons, going back to the 70s

Sheffield may not have had a Christmas lights switch on this year.

But that does not stop us taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane to remember some of the big nights the city centre has enjoyed at the switch-ons in previous years.

We have taken a look through The Star’s archives, and also at picturesheffield.com, to look at some of the many nights that Sheffield has enjoyed in the past, as crowds packed in to see the big ceremony.

Over the years, the switch on has been at various locations, including Barkers Pool, outside Sheffield Town Hall, and even on The Moor.

Sadly, this year the usual Christmas lights switch-on event in Sheffield City Centre has not taken place as usual to safety concerns.

The works taking place at the top of Fargate mean the entry and exit routes to and from Barker's Pool are compromised, leading to crowd safety concerns if the event went ahead.

The predicted attendance of around 35-40,000 people at the event meant that the alternative locations of The Peace Gardens, Barkers Pool and Tudor Square would not have the capacity.

So here is a gallery of 31 pictures looking back at some of those great switch-ons in the past, dating right back to the 1970s, and right up to last year’s switch on with England football star Ellie Roebuck.

And the faces flicking the switch over the years range from Spice Girl Mel C to stars of the television show the X Factor.

1 . Christmas lights switch-ons We have put together a collection of 31 pictures looking back at Sheffield city centre's Christmas lights switch-ons, going back to the 1970s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Big crowd in 2021 Sheffield City Centre Christam light switch-on 2021. Picture: Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Panto stars, 2021 Sheffield City Centre Christmas light switch-on 2021, with the cast of the Lyceum panto, Sleeping Beauty Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales