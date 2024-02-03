News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 31 nostalgic photos taking you back in time to Ecclesall Road in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

It’s one of Sheffield’s most famous streets, lined with pubs, cafes, restaurants and quirky independent shops.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

Ecclesall Road, a bustling thoroughfare stretching from the city centre to Endcliffe Park and beyond, has the buzz you’d expect from a big city and is a popular student spot.

But it retains a friendly, villagey vibe, which means you’re guaranteed a proper Sheffield welcome whichever establishment you frequent.

This retro photo gallery takes you back in time through the 1990s, 80s and 70s, all the way back to the 60s.

The nostalgic images show how much has changed over the decades, with numerous lost shops, pubs and restaurants featured, along with others which have stood the test of time.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in 1965, showing adverts for Guinness and Kellogg's Corn Flakes

1. Guinness and Corn Flakes

Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in 1965, showing adverts for Guinness and Kellogg's Corn Flakes

The New Inn, at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Hanover Street, Sheffield, in June 1963

2. The New Inn

The New Inn, at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Hanover Street, Sheffield, in June 1963

Yankees restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Thompson Road, in 1979

3. Yankees

Yankees restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Thompson Road, in 1979

The Star Picture House, at the junction of Ecclesall Road and William Street, in 1974. It opened in 1915, closed as a cinema in 1962 before reopening as a bingo hall. It closed for good in 1984 and was demolished in October 1986.

4. Star Picture House

The Star Picture House, at the junction of Ecclesall Road and William Street, in 1974. It opened in 1915, closed as a cinema in 1962 before reopening as a bingo hall. It closed for good in 1984 and was demolished in October 1986.

