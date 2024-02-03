Ecclesall Road, a bustling thoroughfare stretching from the city centre to Endcliffe Park and beyond, has the buzz you’d expect from a big city and is a popular student spot.

But it retains a friendly, villagey vibe, which means you’re guaranteed a proper Sheffield welcome whichever establishment you frequent.

This retro photo gallery takes you back in time through the 1990s, 80s and 70s, all the way back to the 60s.

The nostalgic images show how much has changed over the decades, with numerous lost shops, pubs and restaurants featured, along with others which have stood the test of time.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Guinness and Corn Flakes Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in 1965, showing adverts for Guinness and Kellogg's Corn Flakes Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . The New Inn The New Inn, at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Hanover Street, Sheffield, in June 1963 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Yankees Yankees restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Thompson Road, in 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd