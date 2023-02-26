News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 29 pictures of people out and about in city pubs in 2004

From watching England matches – to a bartender who was also a lollipop man - we’ve seen it all over the years in Sheffield’s pubs.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Take a look back through this bumper photo gallery and see who you can spot from 16 years ago in pubs in and around the city.

1. The Park

The Park pub, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, where Martin Johnson the England World Cup winning rugby team captain paid a visit to the pub. Martin is seen with some of the locals in the bar.

Photo: Mike Waistell

2. The Sherwood

Bar staff, left, Angela Ansell and Laura Bunting watched the races with locals in the tent at The Sherwood pub, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield.

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Tempo

Paula Parker, Manager of Tempo on Shambles Street, Barnsley

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. The Robin Hood

Keeley Ayres, Scott and Bridget Appleyard outside their pub The Robin Hood at Stannington.

Photo: Dean Atkins

