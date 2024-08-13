Sheffield retro: 29 of the best photos capturing life in the city in the late 50s

By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Aug 2024, 06:45 BST
They were the years in which Britain kicked off the shackles of post-war austerity and limbered up for the swinging 60s.

These photos capture life in Sheffield during the late 1950s, with rationing having finally ended and families able to enjoy more luxuries, including mod-cons like electric cookers, fridges, vacuum cleaners and TVs, as well as new foods like spaghetti.

Long lost landmarks pictured include the famous Tinsley Towers and the Grand Hotel.

This retro photo gallery also features popular pubs of the time, including the Hammer and Pincers, the Gardeners Rest, and the Sportsman Inn.

And it shows how many well known streets and attractions have changed, including Fargate, The Moor and the Peace Gardens.

The events depicted include severe flooding in Millhouses Park and elsewhere in 1958, and the culmination of the annual Doncaster-Sheffield marathon.

Sheffield in the late 1950s

1. Late 1950s retro.jpg

Sheffield in the late 1950s Photo: Various

Photo Sales
London Road, Sheffield, in 1958

2. 1950s shops

London Road, Sheffield, in 1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Feeding the pigeons in Sheffield's Peace Gardens in July 1957

3. Beautiful Sheffield

Feeding the pigeons in Sheffield's Peace Gardens in July 1957 Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
High Green, Sheffield, on December 31, 1957, when it was described as the 'so quiet village'

4. The so quiet village

High Green, Sheffield, on December 31, 1957, when it was described as the 'so quiet village' Photo: Julia Armstrong

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BritainFargate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.