These photos capture life in Sheffield during the late 1950s, with rationing having finally ended and families able to enjoy more luxuries, including mod-cons like electric cookers, fridges, vacuum cleaners and TVs, as well as new foods like spaghetti.

Long lost landmarks pictured include the famous Tinsley Towers and the Grand Hotel.

This retro photo gallery also features popular pubs of the time, including the Hammer and Pincers, the Gardeners Rest, and the Sportsman Inn.

And it shows how many well known streets and attractions have changed, including Fargate, The Moor and the Peace Gardens.

The events depicted include severe flooding in Millhouses Park and elsewhere in 1958, and the culmination of the annual Doncaster-Sheffield marathon.

Sheffield in the late 1950s

Feeding the pigeons in Sheffield's Peace Gardens in July 1957

High Green, Sheffield, on December 31, 1957, when it was described as the 'so quiet village'