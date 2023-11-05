News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Wednesday selection blow as star misses out on Owls XI v Bristol City
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic pictures show life in Sheffield in 1975 - seen in colour for the first time

It was Sheffield in the colourful days of glam rock – but in print, all was in black and white.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

But now, nearly 50 years on, we have used technology to transform nostalgic black and white pictures taken in 1975, from our archives, into colour, to show the world in which we took those pictures in the colour that was the reality.

The selection of pictures we have taken ranges right across Sheffield’s cultural spectrum, all the way from our schools and universities, to clubs, shops and cinemas.

Some of the little details take the reader right back to the 70s, with little things like the poster of the pop group Queen in one of the images, and the old style cassette player perched on a desk.

There are also pictures of crowds of city youngsters waiting to see Royal visitors, lining the streets as they wait for them to arrive.

The fashions and haircuts, meanwhile, could scarcely come from any other era.

We have transformed old black and white pictures of 1975 from our archive by adding colour for the first time

1. 1975 in colour

We have transformed old black and white pictures of 1975 from our archive by adding colour for the first time Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Hillsborough Boys Club - April 1975. Picture shows Queen poster on the wall and old fashioned cassette player. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Boys Club

Hillsborough Boys Club - April 1975. Picture shows Queen poster on the wall and old fashioned cassette player. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Firth Park Centenary Celebrations - 17 August 1975.

3. Firth Park centenary

Firth Park Centenary Celebrations - 17 August 1975. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers

Photo Sales
Swimmers and sun bathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Longley Swimming Pool

Swimmers and sun bathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldQueen