Sheffield retro: 25 photos of Sheffield Half Marathon down the years - can you spot yourself?

Over the years thousands of people have pounded the Steel City’s streets and raised millions of pounds for charity by taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon.
By Claire Lewis
Published 19th Mar 2020, 15:30 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 10:12 BST

This year the race is set to prove just as popular, with thousands expected at the annual event.

The starting gun will sound at 9.30am and the 13-mile route will take in much of south-west Sheffield including the entire length of Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road South.

Starting at Arundel Gate, runners will head along Charter Row and onto Ecclesall Road.

A sharp right turn will take participants onto Knowle Lane, then Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Limb Lane and back onto Ecclesall Road South.

Runners will then run the entire combined length of Ecclesall Road South and Ecclesall Road to finish at the Peace Gardens.

We’ve delved into our archives to look back at photos of the half marathon from over the years – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Sheffield Half marathon fun run in 2004

1. Fun run

Sheffield Half marathon fun run in 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins

Runners in the zone as the enter the Don Valley Stadium

2. In the zone

Runners in the zone as the enter the Don Valley Stadium Photo: Dean Atkins

John Williams and his Sheffield half marathon. partner 5 year old Kyle Barton in 1999.

3. Racing duo

John Williams and his Sheffield half marathon. partner 5 year old Kyle Barton in 1999. Photo: Andrew Partridge

The 2001 Half Marathon male and female winners, Rotherham Harriers runner Andrew Aked and Dr Kate Rice from Nottingham

4. Winenrs together

The 2001 Half Marathon male and female winners, Rotherham Harriers runner Andrew Aked and Dr Kate Rice from Nottingham Photo: Andrew Partridge

