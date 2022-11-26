News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield's Christmas Lights, runners lining up for the Sheffield Marathon Fun Run and the Henderson's Relish factory pictured in 1987
Sheffield retro: 24 photos to take you back to Sheffield in 1987, including visit by future King Charles III

These photos of Sheffield in 1987 show how much life in the city has changed over the last 35 years.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

They include city shops, hotels and cinemas which have been lost to time, such as Hamley’s on The Moor and the Odeon at Barker’s Pool. Also pictured is a visit by Prince Charles, as he was then, to Lodge Moor Hospital, and a young ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, who would soon have the boxing world at his feet, with his family. Some readers may recognise themselves among the faces pictured at events like the Sheffield Marathon and the Star Walk too.

These nostalgic photos are sure to bring back memories of a very different time in Sheffield. How many of the sights and events pictured in this photo gallery do you remember?

1. Boating lake

The boating lake at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, July 27, 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Naseem Hamed

A young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed with his family - 13th September 1987

Photo: Bob Westerdale

3. Yorkshireman's Arms

Chris and Pat Salisbury, of the Yorkshireman's Arms, Sheffield - 1987

Photo: Julia Armstrong

4. Sheffield Lord Mayor's Parade

The Middlewood Hospital "Good News" float in the 1987 Sheffield Lord Mayor's Parade

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

