Sheffield retro: 24 photos to take you back to Sheffield in 1987, including visit by future King Charles III
These photos of Sheffield in 1987 show how much life in the city has changed over the last 35 years.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
They include city shops, hotels and cinemas which have been lost to time, such as Hamley’s on The Moor and the Odeon at Barker’s Pool. Also pictured is a visit by Prince Charles, as he was then, to Lodge Moor Hospital, and a young ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, who would soon have the boxing world at his feet, with his family. Some readers may recognise themselves among the faces pictured at events like the Sheffield Marathon and the Star Walk too.
These nostalgic photos are sure to bring back memories of a very different time in Sheffield. How many of the sights and events pictured in this photo gallery do you remember?
