They include city shops, hotels and cinemas which have been lost to time, such as Hamley’s on The Moor and the Odeon at Barker’s Pool. Also pictured is a visit by Prince Charles, as he was then, to Lodge Moor Hospital, and a young ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, who would soon have the boxing world at his feet, with his family. Some readers may recognise themselves among the faces pictured at events like the Sheffield Marathon and the Star Walk too.