A generation of drinkers were served by these good people in the 1990s.
But who do you remember serving you your first pint or even your last pint in a certain pub?
1. Ecclesfield Working Men's Club
Steward of Ecclesfield WMC Brain Higgins pictured with his wife Doreen in 1996 who retired after 39 years behind the bar
Photo: JPI Media
2. Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s?
Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s?
Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Bankers Draft
Landlord Nick Anderson at the Bankers Draft in 1997
Photo: barry richardson
4. The Bankers Draft
Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996
Photo: JPI Media