News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 23 pub landlords you may remember from the 1990s

A generation of drinkers were served by these good people in the 1990s.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

But who do you remember serving you your first pint or even your last pint in a certain pub?

1. Ecclesfield Working Men's Club

Steward of Ecclesfield WMC Brain Higgins pictured with his wife Doreen in 1996 who retired after 39 years behind the bar

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s?

Which pub staff and landlords can you recognise in these photos from the 1990s?

Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Bankers Draft

Landlord Nick Anderson at the Bankers Draft in 1997

Photo: barry richardson

Photo Sales

4. The Bankers Draft

Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Sheffield